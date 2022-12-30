Today’s Mortgage Rates: December 30, 2022—Rates Climb

Currently, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.82%, compared to 6.64% a week ago.

For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.92%, up 0.12% from the previous week.

If you’re thinking about refinancing to lock in a lower rate, compare your existing mortgage rate with current market rates to make sure it’s worth the cost to refinance.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for December 30, 2022

30-Year Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.82%, which is 0.18% higher than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 6.57% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.84%. The APR was 6.66% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.82% on a $100,000 loan will cost $653 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $135,173.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 5.92%, up 0.12% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 5.80%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.75%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.98%. It was 5.85% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 5.92% will cost $840 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $51,117 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.87%— 0.19% up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 6.58% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 6.87% will cost you $657 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,929.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate inched up to 5.48% from 5.44% yesterday. The average rate was 5.40% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 5.60%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.48% will pay $567 per month in principal and interest.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Get to know your budget before you look for a house. This will give you an idea of the type of house you can afford. Start by using a mortgage calculator to get a rough estimate.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

APR, or annual percentage rate, is a calculation that includes both a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. In other words, it’s the total cost of credit. APR accounts for interest, fees and time.

Since APRs include both the interest rate and certain fees associated with a home loan, the APR can help you understand the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term. The APR will usually be higher than the interest rate, but there are exceptions.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.