Today’s Mortgage Rates: December 22, 2022—Mortgage Rates Decrease

Currently, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.60%, compared to 6.76% a week ago.

For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.78%, down 0.27% from the previous week.

If you’re thinking about refinancing to lock in a lower rate, compare your existing mortgage rate with current market rates to make sure it’s worth the cost to refinance.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for December 22, 2022

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Borrowers paid an average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 6.60%. This was down from the previous week’s rate of 6.76%.

Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.62%. This is lower than last week when the APR was 6.78%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.

To get an idea how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 6.60% will cost you about $639, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $129,917 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 5.78%, down 0.27% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.05%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.77%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 5.84%. It was 6.07% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 5.78% will cost $832 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $49,763 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.63%— 0.19% down from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 6.58% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 6.63% will cost you $641 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,810.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Currently, the average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.44%, up from the 52-week low of 5.34%. Last week, the average rate was 5.46%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.44% will spend $564 per month in principal and interest.

Where Are Mortgage Rates Headed This Year?

During the first part of 2022, rates for home loans rocketed and currently sit at about 6.60% for the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. Experts are divided on whether they’ll continue to soar—some forecasts put the year-end average at nearly 7%—or stay flat from here. If you’re in the market for a mortgage, you should check rates frequently, and always comparison shop for lenders.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Mortgages and mortgage lenders are often a necessary part of purchasing a home, but it can be tricky to understand what you’re paying for—and what you can actually afford.

Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.

Here’s what you’ll need in order to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.