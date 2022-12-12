Today’s Mortgage Rates: December 12, 2022—Mortgage Rates Climb

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.81%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.07%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.83%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.46%.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s 30-year-fixed rate mortgage—the most popular mortgage product—is 6.81%, up 0.22% from a week earlier. Over the past 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 6.57% and the highest was 7.41%.

The interest rate is just one fee included in your mortgage. You’ll also pay lender fees, which differ from lender to lender. Both interest rate and lender fees are captured in the annual percentage rate, or the APR. This week the APR on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.82%. Last week, the APR was 6.61%.

Let’s say your home loan is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.81%, your monthly payment will be about $653, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $134,933 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.07%, the same as it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 5.94%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.92%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.10%. Last week it was 5.96%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.07% will cost $848 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $52,576 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.83%— 0.22% up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 6.58% and a 52-week high of 7.44%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 6.83% will cost you $654 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,909.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.46%. The 52-week low was 5.11% compared to a 52-week high of 5.60%.

If you lock in today’s 5/1 ARM interest rate of 5.46% on a $100,000 loan, your monthly payments (including principal and interest) will be $565.

Where Are Mortgage Rates Headed This Year?

During the first part of 2022, rates for home loans rocketed and currently sit at about 6.81% for the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. Experts are divided on whether they’ll continue to rise—some forecasts put the year-end average at nearly 7%—or stay flat from here. If you’re in the market for a mortgage, you should check rates frequently, and always comparison shop for lenders.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

One of the first steps in buying a house is budgeting. To get a general idea of how much owning a home will cost, start by using a mortgage calculator to crunch the numbers.

Just input the following data to get an idea of how much a house will cost:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.