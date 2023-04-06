Today’s Mortgage Rates: April 6, 2023—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.76%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.00%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.79%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.68%.

Mortgage Rates for April 6, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Borrowers paid an average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 6.76%. This was down from the previous week’s rate of 6.96%.

Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.78%. This is lower than last week when the APR was 6.98%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.

To get an idea how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 6.76% will cost you about $649, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $133,735 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

Today’s 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.00%, down 0.15% from the previous week. The same time last week, the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.15%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.31%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.02%. It was 6.18% a week earlier.

A 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.00% will cost $844 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 mortgage (not including taxes and insurance). In this scenario, borrowers would pay approximately $51,894 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 6.79%, lower than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 7.05% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 5.10%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.79% will pay $651 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $4,889, and you’d pay around $1,008,400 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Currently, the average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.68%, up from the 52-week low of 3.42%. Last week, the average rate was 5.64%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.68% will spend $579 per month in principal and interest.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Mortgages and mortgage lenders are often a necessary part of purchasing a home, but it can be tricky to understand what you’re paying for—and what you can actually afford.

Using a mortgage calculator can help you estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on your interest rate, purchase price, down payment and other expenses.

Here’s what you’ll need in order to calculate your monthly mortgage payment:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

