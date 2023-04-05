Today’s Mortgage Rates: April 5, 2023—Rates Remain Fairly Steady

Currently, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.75%, compared to 6.96% a week ago.

For borrowers who want to pay off their home faster, the average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.03%, down 0.14% from the previous week.

Homeowners who want to lock in a lower rate by refinancing should compare their existing mortgage rate with current market rates to make sure it’s worth the cost to refinance.

Mortgage Rates for April 5, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates

Today’s average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.75%, which is 0.21% lower than last week. In a 52-week span, the lowest rate was 5.12% while the highest was 7.41%.

The interest plus lender fees, called the annual percentage rate (APR), on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.77%. The APR was 6.98% last week.

To get an idea about how much you might pay in interest, consider that the current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 6.75% on a $100,000 loan will cost $649 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total amount you’ll pay in interest during the loan’s lifespan is $133,495.

15-Year Mortgage Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.03%, lower than it was one day ago. Last week, it was 6.17%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.31%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.06%. It was 6.20% this time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.03%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $845 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $52,186 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 6.81%, the same as last week. That’s 1.71% higher than the 52-week low of 5.10%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 6.81% will pay approximately $653 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $4,894.

5/1 ARM Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate rose to 5.66% from 5.65% yesterday. The average rate was 5.65% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 5.82%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.66% will pay $578 per month in principal and interest.

How Much House Can I Afford?

Everyone’s budget and financial goals vary. How much house you can afford comes down to a number of factors, including what you earn and what you owe. You’ll also want to consider how much you want to save for retirement, school and other expenses down the road.

Here are a few basic factors that go into what you can afford:

Income

Debt

Debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Down payment

Credit score

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

APR, or annual percentage rate, is a calculation that includes both a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges, expressed as an annual cost over the life of the loan. In other words, it’s the total cost of credit. APR accounts for interest, fees and time.

Since APRs include both the interest rate and certain fees associated with a home loan, the APR can help you understand the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term. The APR will usually be higher than the interest rate, but there are exceptions.

