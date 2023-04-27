Today’s Mortgage Rates: April 27, 2023—15-Year and 30-Year Mortgage Rates Remain Fairly Stable

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.93% with an APR of 6.95%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 6.25% with an APR of 6.28%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.04% with an APR of 7.04%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.75% with an APR of 7.34%.

Mortgage Rates for April 27, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Borrowers paid an average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 6.93%. This was down from the previous week’s rate of 7.00%.

Currently, the average annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.95%. This is lower than last week when the APR was 7.01%. The APR contains both mortgage interest and the lender fees to help give a more complete picture of loan costs.

To get an idea how much you’ll pay: a $100,000 mortgage with a 30-year fixed-rate loan at the current average interest rate of 6.93% will cost you about $661, including principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) each month, the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $137,819 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.25%, lower than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.34%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

On a 15-year fixed, the APR is 6.28%. Last week it was 6.37%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.25% will cost $857 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $54,336 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.04%, the same as last week. That’s 1.85% higher than the 52-week low of 5.19%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.04% will pay approximately $668 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,010

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Currently, the average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.75%, up from the 52-week low of 3.66%. Last week, the average rate was 5.70%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.75% will spend $584 per month in principal and interest.

What’s an APR, and Why Is It Important?

The APR, or annual percentage rate, includes the mortgage interest rate and lender fees over the life of the loan. This is an important figure because it gives borrowers a better snapshot of what they will pay for a mortgage as it shows the total cost of a mortgage if you keep it for the entire term.

