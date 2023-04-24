Today’s Mortgage Rates: April 24, 2023—15-Year Mortgage Rates Increase, 30-Year Rates Steady

Today’s average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.93%, down 0.03% from the previous week.

Borrowers may be able to save on interest costs by going with a 15-year fixed mortgage, as they often have a lower rate than that of a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan. The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.34%. However, you’ll have higher monthly payments since you’re paying off your mortgage in 15 years instead of 30.

Mortgage Rates for April 24, 2023

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Borrowers will pay less in interest this week as the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.93% compared to a rate of 6.96% a week ago. The lowest rate was 5.26% over the past 52 weeks and the highest was 7.41% in the same period.

The annual percentage rate (APR), which includes the interest and all of the lender fees, on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.95%. The APR was 6.97% last week.

If your mortgage is $100,000 and you have a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage with the current rate of 6.93%, you will pay about $661 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. That’s around $137,819 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.34%, higher than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.20%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.60%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.38%. It was 6.23% this time last week.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.34% will cost $862 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $55,220 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

On a 30-year jumbo, the average interest rate sits at 7.01%, higher than it was at this time last week. The average rate was 7.07% at this time last week. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 5.19%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage with today’s interest rate of 7.01% will pay $666 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,000, and you’d pay roughly $1,048,130 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Rates

Currently, the average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.75%, up from the 52-week low of 3.60%. Last week, the average rate was 5.65%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.75% will spend $584 per month in principal and interest.

