Today's Mortgage Rates -- November 17, 2020: Rates Drop Slightly, Stay Competitive

Image source: Getty Images.

While it doesn't influence our opinions of products, we do receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We're on your side, always. See our full advertiser disclosure here.



Mortgage rates have dipped slightly as November chugs along. Here's what they look like today:

Mortgage Type Today's Interest Rate 30-year fixed mortgage 2.871% 20-year fixed mortgage 2.692% 15-year fixed mortgage 2.396% 5/1 ARM 3.576%

Data source: The Ascent's national mortgage interest rate tracking.

30-year mortgage rates

The average 30-year mortgage rate today is 2.871%, down 0.016% from yesterday. At today's rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $414.52 for every $100,000 you borrow. That doesn't include added expenses like property taxes and homeowners insurance premiums.

Check out The Ascent's mortgage calculator to see what your monthly payment might be and how much your loan will ultimately cost. Also learn how much money you'd save by snagging a lower interest rate, making a larger down payment, or choosing a shorter loan term.

20-year mortgage rates

The average 20-year mortgage rate today is 2.692%, down 0.042% from yesterday. At today's rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $539.11 for every $100,000 you borrow. Though your monthly payment will go up by $124.59 with a 20-year, $100,000 loan versus a 30-year loan of the same amount, you'll save $19,840.27 in interest over the course of your repayment period for every $100,000 you borrow.

15-year mortgage rates

The average 15-year mortgage rate today is 2.396%, up 0.009% from yesterday. At today's rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $662.09 for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared to the 30-year loan, your monthly payment will be $247.57 higher per $100,000 in mortgage principal. Your interest savings, however, will amount to $30,049.81 over the life of your repayment period per $100,000 of mortgage debt.

5/1 ARMs

The average 5/1 ARM rate is 3.576%, down 0.117% from yesterday. With a 5/1 ARM, you lock in the same rate for the first five years of your repayment period, after which your rate adjusts once a year. And while your rate could drop, it could also rise, depending on what the market looks like. An adjustable-rate mortgage usually only makes sense when it's available at a discount compared to a fixed-rate loan. Since that's not the case today, you may want to skip the 5/1 ARM.

Should I lock my mortgage rate now?

A mortgage rate lock guarantees you a specific interest rate for a certain period of time -- usually 30 days, but you may be able to secure your rate for up to 60 days. You'll generally pay a fee to lock in your mortgage rate, but that way, you're protected if rates climb between now and when you close on your home loan.

If you plan to close on your home within the next 30 days, then it pays to lock in your mortgage rate based on today's rates -- especially since they're still really low. But if your closing is more than 30 days away, you may want to choose a floating rate lock instead for what will usually be a higher fee, but one that could save you money in the long run. A floating rate lock lets you secure a lower rate on your loan if rates fall before you close on your mortgage, and while today's rates are still extremely competitive, we don't know if rates will go up or down over the next few months. As such, it pays to:

LOCK if closing in 7 days

if closing in days LOCK if closing in 15 days

if closing in days LOCK if closing in 30 days

if closing in days FLOAT if closing in 45 days

if closing in days FLOAT if closing in 60 days

If you're ready to apply for a home loan, do some rate shopping with different mortgage lenders to see what offers you qualify for based on your credit score, existing debt, and income. But gather those offers within a short time frame -- ideally, 14 days or less if possible. That way, your various applications will count as a single hard inquiry on your credit record, as opposed to multiple hard inquiries that could cause your score to drop more substantially, making it harder to borrow when you need to.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.