Today’s Mortgage Rates: November 2, 2022—Mortgage Rates Advance

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.25% with an APR of 7.26%, according to Bankrate.com. The 15-year fixed mortgage has an average rate of 6.48% with an APR of 6.50%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.27% with an APR of 7.27%. The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.52% with an APR of 7.08%.

Related: Compare Current Mortgage Rates

Mortgage Rates for November 2, 2022

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates

Today, the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.25%, compared to last week when it was 7.22%. Over the last 52 weeks, the lowest rate was 5.68% and the high was 7.38%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.26%. The APR was 7.23% last week. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

With today’s interest rate of 7.25%, a 30-year fixed mortgage of $100,000 costs approximately $682 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. Borrowers will pay about $145,583 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage sits at 6.48%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.49%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.94%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 6.50%. It was 6.52% this time last week.

With an interest rate of 6.48%, you would pay $870 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $56,601 in total interest.

Jumbo Mortgage Rates

The current average interest rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage is 7.27%— 0.03% up from last week. The 30-year jumbo mortgage rate had a 52-week low of 5.70% and a 52-week high of 7.43%.

A 30-year jumbo mortgage at today’s fixed interest rate of 7.27% will cost you $684 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. On a $750,000 jumbo mortgage, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $5,127.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

Today’s average interest rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.52%, up 0.01% from a week earlier. In the past 52 weeks, the lowest 5/1 ARM rate was 4.34% and the high was 5.53%.

Borrowers with the current rate of 5.52% will spend $569 on principal and interest per month on a $100,000 loan.

Where Are Mortgage Rates Headed This Year?

In the first half of 2022, rates for home loans skyrocketed and currently sit at about 7.25% for the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. Experts are divided on whether they’ll continue to climb—some forecasts put the year-end average at nearly 7%—or stay flat from here. If you’re in the market for a mortgage, you should check rates frequently, and always comparison shop for lenders.

How to Calculate Mortgage Payments

To get an estimate of your mortgage costs, using a mortgage calculator can help.

Simply input the following information:

Home price

Down payment amount

Interest rate

Loan term

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.