Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: Say Goodbye To Record Low Rates

Mortgage rates jumped up for the first time in two months, likely due to rising long-term bond yields. The average rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage climbed by 14 basis points to 2.79% this week, the highest it’s been since early November 2020, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury, which usually move in concert with mortgage rates, have steadily been rising since early January, quickly hitting 1.18% this week (the highest since February 2020) but ultimately dropping to 1.10%. Higher yields and higher rates were both on the menu for 2021 housing predictions, as most experts foresee rates falling in the 3.1% to 3.3% range by year’s end.

Low Mortgage Rates, But No Homes to Buy

Higher rates (although still historically very low) come as a new report from Realtor.com shows that the number of homes for sale sunk to new record lows in December 2020. New home construction is lagging behind demand while some homeowners are hesitant to put their home on the market due to Covid-19.

December also is a historically slow time for real estate transactions, which likely contributed to the already constrained supply. According to Realtor.com’s Monthly Housing Trends Report, the number of homes for sale in the U.S. dipped below 700,000, which is an all-time low.

The expectation is that construction will start to ramp up this year, which is needed help in a choked market where the number of buyers far outpace the homes for sale. Couple that with rising mortgage rates and you have a recipe for a nearly impenetrable market for first-time buyers.

Markets that were hardest hit in December include Nashville (-19.9% change in inventory), Memphis (-18.5%), Charlotte (-16%), Atlanta (14.9%) and Detroit (-14.1%).

On the other end of the spectrum was San Jose, which saw a whopping 123.8% gain in new homes for sale, likely due to people looking for more affordable housing as work-from-home arrangements become permanent for many in Silicon Valley. San Francisco wasn’t far behind it’s tech neighbor with a 98% gain in housing inventory in December; Boston came in third place with a 50.9% uptick in homes for sale.

“Looking forward, we could see new lows in the next couple of months as buyers remain relatively active, but a surge of new Covid cases may slow the number of sellers entering the market,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “We eventually expect to see improvements in the supply of homes for sale, especially in the second half of the year. Until then, finding a home will continue to be a top challenge for buyers across all price ranges”

30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed surged 14 basis points to 2.79%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This time last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.65%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.79% will pay $1,231.09 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $143,192.06. That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $50,864.27 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage jumped 7 basis points to 2.23% This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 3.09%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.23% will pay $1,962.46 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $53,243.14.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage zoomed 37 basis paints to 3.12%, up from 2.75% last week. Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.39%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on a new home loan or refinance their existing mortgage.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more higher than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.

In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

