Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: Party’s Over? Rates Top 3%

Say goodbye to sub-3% mortgage rates—at least for now. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.02%, the first time in nearly eight months it’s broken the 3% barrier.

This is not a surprising development. Many experts predicted rates would rise in 2021, buoyed by more stimulus relief and Covid-19 vaccine rollout. That’s exactly what’s happening.

This week also is the first time in almost a year that the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) rate dropped materially below the 30-year fixed rate, hitting 2.73%. The 5/1 ARM rate historically has trended lower than the 30-year fixed, but in recent months the 5/1 ARM has edged higher. ARM activity has steadily increased in recent weeks, up 8.7% from the previous week, and 12.9% higher than last month.

Expensive Homes Are More Abundant than Affordable Ones

Higher mortgage rates may only exacerbate the problems some would-be homebuyers are having finding an affordable place to call home. Budget-conscious shoppers have fewer home choices than their flush peers who are house hunting in tonier ZIP codes. According to a recent report by the American Enterprise Institute, the most affordable homes in the U.S. are also the hardest to find.

Supply is measured by how many months it would take to deplete the housing stock. For example, six months’ supply is usually the boundary line between a seller’s and buyer’s market. Anything more than six months is a buyers’ market, anything less a sellers’ market. The total stock was at two months’ supply in December, which is incredibly tight.

The supply is even more constrained for the lowest-priced homes, coming in at 1.4 months’ supply compared to the highest-priced homes, which have 4.7 months’ supply available.

There’s no doubt that today’s housing market, in many but not necessarily all areas of the country, can be difficult for first-time buyers. But Jess Kennedy, co-founder of Beeline, an online lender, cautions against giving into scarcity fears and draining your bank account to buy a home now.

“Leave room in your budget for emergency savings. Also, consider that insurance won’t always cover everything that goes wrong with your house. Remember, you don’t want to be house rich and money poor,” Kennedy says.

30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed rates crept up 5 basis points to 3.02%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This time last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.29%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.02% will pay $1,268.05 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $156,498.12. That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $15,898.94 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage remained unchanged at 2.34%. This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.79%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.34% will pay $1,977.85 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $56,013.14.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage slid 26 basis points to 2.73%, a sizable step down from 2.99% the week before. Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.18%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on a new home loan or refinance their existing mortgage.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more higher than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.

In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

