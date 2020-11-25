Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: Nov. 25, 2020—Rates Stay Flat Ahead of Thanksgiving

Mortgage rates held firm at record lows, with both the average 30-year and 15-year mortgage remaining unchanged from last week.

This news comes as the number of homeowners who can save money by refinancing to a lower rate shot up to a new high, according to Black Knight, a mortgage technology, data and analytics provider.

19.4 Million Borrowers Are Eligible to Refinance

More than 19.4 million households can save an average of $309 per month by refinancing, as current mortgage rates hover at 2.72%. In total, this represents $5.98 billion in monthly savings. You can estimate your own monthly savings using a mortgage refinance calculator.

You’re considered refinance-eligible, according to Black Knight’s methodology, if:

You they have a 30-year mortgage, with at least 20% equity in your home

Your credit score is 720 or higher

You’re current on your payments

You can reduce your mortgage rate by at least three-quarters of a percentage point by refinancing

Meanwhile, applications to refinance shot up 5% last week compared to the week prior, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest weekly survey. There were 79% more mortgage applications for refinancing than the same time last year.

“The decline in rates ignited borrower interest, with applications for both home purchases and refinances increasing on a weekly and annual basis,” says Joel Kan, associate vice president of industry and economic forecasting at MBA. “The ongoing refinance wave has continued into November.”

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage remained at 2.72%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This time last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.68%—nearly a full percentage point higher.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.72% will pay $1,219.96 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $139,186.19. That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $56,698.52 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage also stayed the same as last week, at 2.28%.

This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 3.15%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.28% will pay $1,969.45 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $54,500.57.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage jumped 31 basis points to 3.16%, up from 2.85% last week.

Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.43%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on their home loan or refinance their existing mortgage.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more higher than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.

In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

