Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: Mortgage Rates, New Home Sales Shoot Up

Mortgage rates aren’t hibernating this winter. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage sharply rose 16 basis points to 2.97%. This comes as yields on the 10-year Treasury, usually a bellwether for long-term mortgage rates, hit 1.38%—the highest they’ve been since this time last year (almost to the day).

For borrowers, this skyward trend could mean higher loan costs, which could eventually sideline some homebuyers and cool today’s overheated real estate market. On the other hand, people who are interested in refinancing might want to consider making a move sooner rather than later as this upward trend could mean less savings in the coming months.

New Home Sales Were Up In January—But Might Be Poised for a Fall

Home sales have gone gangbusters since the pandemic put a renewed focus on at-home life. According to recent data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Census Bureau, sales of newly built, single-family homes rose 4.3% month-over-month in January 2021 and were up 19% from the same time last year.

Rising sales also have brought rising prices as demand is much greater than the number of houses available for sale. By the end of January, housing inventory scraped bottom, falling to a record low of 1.04 million units. Housing inventory also broke another record: plummeting 25.7% year-over-year, which is the biggest decline on the books, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.

At the beginning of the pandemic—from April to May—there was a dip in home prices as all of the mechanisms required for a real estate transaction were halted: essential services like government offices; title companies and notaries closed and many sellers and buyers were wary to host and attend open houses.

But as the weeks of lockdowns pressed on, the real estate industry quickly found creative solutions to stay-in-place orders, such as using video technology to conduct remote closings and even video tours of properties. This resulted in a dramatic spike in new home prices in June. Since then, home prices have steadily increased (with slight ups and downs) year-over-year.

Although new home sales were up in January, pending home sales dropped, according to a new report by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). NAR’s Pending Home Sales Index measures contract signings to provide a forward-looking view of home sales.

In January, pending home sales fell by 2.8% compared to the prior month, however, they were up by 13% compared to last year.

“Pending home sales fell in January because there are simply not enough homes to match the demand on the market,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “That said, there has been an increase in permits and requests to build new homes.”

Yun is optimistic that the residential housing market will get a boost this year as he predicts that inventory will follow regular patterns of more for-sale homes entering the market during the spring season, as well as “an anticipated ramp-up in home construction.”

30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed rates leaped 16 basis points to 2.97%, brushing the hem of 3% rates, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This time last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.45%

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.97% will pay $1,259.96 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $153,586.81. That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $28,372.15 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage ballooned by 13 basis points to 2.34%. This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.95%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.34% will pay $1,977.85 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $56,013.14.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage spiked 22 basis points to 2.99%, a big jump from 2.77% last week. Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.21%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on a new home loan or refinance their existing mortgage.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more higher than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.

In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

