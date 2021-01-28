Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: Jan. 28, 2021—Mortgage Rates Fall As The Economy Hibernates

Mortgage rates fell for the second straight week since their initial 2021 spike on Jan 14. Lower rates have followed on the heels of economic weakness seen in lags in personal income, GDP growth and the labor market in recent weeks, according to the Commerce Department.

The Economy Slows Down as Covid-19 Cases Rise

The Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial unemployment claims dropped by 67,000 last week, with 847,000 people applying for unemployment insurance. Although this drop is a good sign, it’s still slightly above the four-week moving average of 868,000.

As the country awaits the next stimulus package, the economy is losing some of its mid-2020 momentum, with consumer spending falling in November as Covid-19 cases started to rise. The real GDP fell 3.5% in 2020, contrasting its 2019 2.2% increase.

Wrapping up its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve pledged to continue its fiscal policy of buying mortgage-backed securities to provide liquidity to the lending market, spending “at least $40 billion per month until substantial further progress has been made toward our maximum-employment and price-stability goals,” Powell said in his opening remarks.

“The increase in our balance sheet since last March has materially eased financial conditions and is providing substantial support to the economy,” he said. “The economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial

further progress to be achieved.”

Home Sales Have Not Been Hindered by the Pandemic

A struggling economy, bolstered by massive government spending, did nothing to slow down home sales. According to the latest report by the Census Bureau, some 811,000 new homes were sold in 2020, an 18.8% increase from 2019 levels. This makes 2020 the best year for home sales since before the recession.

Experts say the housing market was bolstered by ultra-low mortgage rates, work-from-home flexibilities and Millennial-driven demand.

“A once-in-a-century health crisis tore through much of the nation’s economy but seemed to have the opposite effect on the housing market,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer at ATTOM Data Solutions, a real estate data firm. “Demand remained strong as people who could afford the space and relative safety of single-family homes did just that, aided by super-low mortgage rates and a strong stock market.

“But they went after a narrowing supply of housing stock, so prices soared and so did seller profits,” Teta said. “While it’s unclear how long that will last, in the annals of history, there will be few years recorded as better for sellers and more challenging for buyers.”

30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed fell 4 basis points to 2.73%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This time last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.51%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.73% will pay $1,221.55 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $139,757.20. That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $45,814.13 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage slipped 1 basis point to 2.2%. This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 3%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.2% will pay $1,958.28 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $52,490.01.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage is 2.8%, unchanged from last week. Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.24%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on a new home loan or refinance their existing mortgage.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more higher than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.

In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

