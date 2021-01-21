Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: Jan. 21, 2021—Rates Dip, But Will Biden’s Stimulus Plan Send Them Soaring?

Average mortgage rates fell across the board, a day after President Joe Biden took office. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped 2 basis points to 2.77% this week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

As the new administration settles in and begins working on Biden’s plans, including pushing his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package through Congress, some wonder if this boost in liquidity will push mortgage rates up.

Homebuyers Might Get Some Relief in 2021

Two things homebuyers—especially first-time buyers or those on a budget—need in this market to make things more affordable are low rates and more homes to choose from. We might be on track for both things this year.

Although a stimulus package likely will stoke the economy and push up mortgage rates, that momentum will be short-lived, says Barry Habib, CEO of mortgage analytics firm MBS Highway, as “economic activity is ephemeral, what’s left behind is the debt.” In fact, in the long term, racking up enormous debt will put downward pressure on mortgage rates, says Habib.

“Everywhere in the world during any time period, when debt goes up, rates go down.”

His prediction is that we’ll see a temporary jump in rates early in 2021, but in the second half of the year, rates should fall to near historic lows.

Low rates trail another highlight in the housing market: home construction finished the year strong, as housing starts hit a 15-year high, according to the latest Census Bureau report. As the entry-level housing market is thirsty for inventory, the uptick in construction—28% above one year ago—paints a rosy picture that inventory will soon start expanding.

“Home construction finished the year with the biggest bang since 2006 with 1.669 million units started for construction in December (annualized),” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors. “That means the worst of the housing shortage could soon come to an end. More inventory is clearly needed to lessen the heat of multiple offers and the consequent frustration of multiple losing bids.”

30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed stumbled 2 basis points to 2.77%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This time last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.60%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.77% will pay $1,227.90 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $142,045.43. That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $48,971.55 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage dropped 2 basis points to 2.21%. This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 3.04%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.21% will pay $1,959.67 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $52,740.94.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage fell 32 basis paints to 2.8%, down from 3.12% last week. Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.28%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on a new home loan or refinance their existing mortgage.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more higher than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.

In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

