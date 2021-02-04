Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: Feb. 4, 2021—Mortgage Rates Remain Steady

There isn’t much change in mortgage rates this week. Mortgage rates have remained steady the last few weeks likely due to uncertainty in where the economy is headed, at least in the near term.

Although most experts are cautiously optimistic the vaccines will provide a path out of the pandemic, recently discovered virus mutations have added a fresh obstacle to recovery. Add a struggling labor market to the mix and mortgage rates will probably continue to remain within the high 2% to low 3% range.

“Markets will be looking for definite signals of the economy’s direction in the coming weeks, and an important gauge of this will be the January jobs report due this Friday,” says Matthew Speakman, economist at Zillow.

“If the report reflects renewed improvements in the labor market, and especially if it coincides with meaningful progress regarding more fiscal relief, then mortgage rates could move upward quickly. If not, the pattern of modest weekly oscillations in mortgage rates is likely to continue in the coming weeks,” Speakman says.

Mortgage Refinancing Jumps to Highest Level in Nearly a Year

Low mortgage rates offer a money-savings opportunity for homeowners who are in the position to refinance into a lower rate. Rates on 30-year mortgages holding near 2.7% helped drive a surge in refinancing activity within the last week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending January 29, 2021.

“MBA’s refinance index hit its highest level since March 2020 and jumped 60% year-over-year,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting.

30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed didn’t change from last week, remaining at 2.73%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This time last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.45%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.73% will pay $1,221.55 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $139,757.20. That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $42,201.76 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage inched up 1 basis point to 2.21%. This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.97%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.21% will pay $1,959.67 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $52,740.94.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage is 2.78%, dropping 2 basis points from last week. Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.32%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on a new home loan or refinance their existing mortgage.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more higher than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.

In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

