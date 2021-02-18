Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: Feb. 18, 2021—Mortgage Rates Spike To 3-Month High

After three weeks of treading water, rates are finally moving—but maybe not in the direction borrowers were hoping for. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped 8 basis points to 2.81%. This is the highest it’s been in three months, but still well below last year’s average rate of 3.49%.

Inflation Fears Help Push Rates Up

The 10-year Treasury yield, which usually moves in the same direction as mortgage rates, has been steadily rising since the end of 2020 even as mortgage rates dipped, but it seems as if the two are on the same upward path, at least for now.

One reason for this is inflationary fears, which is pushing rates up, says Joel Kan, associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

“Since hitting a survey low in December, the 30-year fixed rate has slowly risen, and last week climbed to its highest level since November 2020,” Kan said.

As Loans Get More Costly, Refinancing Will Slow and Home Prices Could Pump the Brakes

Higher rates put a dent in refinancing activity last week, which fell 5% from the previous week, according to the MBA’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending Feb. 12. Higher rates typically shrink the number of borrowers who can save money by refinancing, so if rates continue to climb, it’s likely refinancing will wane.

If there is a silver lining to ascending mortgage rates, it would be the possibility of roping in rising home prices. Higher mortgage rates are one way to cool demand, which could be helpful for homeowners sidelined by multiple bidders and swelling price tags—neither of which have hibernated for the winter.

According to Realtor.com, median listing prices were up 12.9% year-over-year during the week ending Feb. 13, which is “the 27th consecutive week of double-digit price growth.” This comes as inventory continues to decline, dropping by 48% year-over-year last week.

“With buyers active in the market and seller participation lagging, homes are selling quickly and the total number actively available for sale at any point in time continues to drop lower. In January as a whole, the number of for-sale homes dropped below 600,000,” said Danielle Hale, economist at Realtor.com in her weekly blog.

30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed rates jumped 8 basis points to 2.81%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This time last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.49%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.81% will pay $1,234.28 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $144,340.36. That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $40,025.24 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage rose 2 basis points to 2.21%. This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.99%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.21% will pay $1,959.67 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $52,740.94

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage dropped 2 basis points to 2.77%, down from 2.79% last week. Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.25%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on a new home loan or refinance their existing mortgage.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more higher than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.



In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

