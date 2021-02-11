Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: Feb. 11, 2021—Mortgage Rates Stall

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has stayed at 2.73% for the past three weeks, giving winter homebuyers incentive to lock in a low rate.

This time last year, rates were near 3.5%, so today’s homebuyers definitely have a money-savings advantage compared to last year’s buyers. And buyers are feeling more optimistic about the housing market.

In January, consumers said they felt more positive about home-selling conditions, according to the Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI), which jumped by 3.7 points to 77.7. The increase was driven by both lower income households and renters. People earning less than $25,000 showed the biggest spike in home purchase outlook between December and January, shooting up almost 25 points.

“We will pay close attention to see if this newfound optimism develops into a trend, which could indicate either that some demographics who have been more negatively impacted by the pandemic may be starting to feel the economic recovery or that this is a response to the additional stimulus enacted in December,” said Doug Duncan, senior vice president and chief economist at Fannie Mae.

30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed rates holds steady at 2.73%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This time last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.47%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.73% will pay $1,221.55 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $139,757.20. That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $43,404.27 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage fell 2 basis points to 2.19%. This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.97%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.19% will pay $1,956.88 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $52,239.19

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage is 2.79%, climbing 1 basis point from last week. Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.28%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on a new home loan or refinance their existing mortgage.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more higher than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.

In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

