Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: Dec. 31, 2020—Ring In The New Year With Record Rates

Average rates for two of the three major mortgage terms fell this week, ending 2020 in much the same way they spent the bulk of the year—breaking record lows.

The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage crept up 1 basis point to 2.67%, according to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey. Last week, the term set a record low for the 16th time in 2020. In fact, the 30-year mortgage has dropped more than a full percentage point over the last 12 months.

The average 15-year mortgage rate fell 2 basis points to 2.17%, a record low. Rates on the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM), also fell to a record low, down 8 basis points to 2.71%. A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.

In announcing its final average rates of the year, Freddie Mac says it anticipates rates to remain flat into 2021, while acknowledging they potentially could rise “modestly off their record low.” The government-sponsored entity said “solid purchase demand and tight inventory will continue to put pressure on housing markets as well as house price growth.”

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed climbed to 2.67%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This time last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.72%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.67% will pay $1,212.85 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $136,337.45. That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $61,990.67 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage fell to 2.17%. This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 3.16%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.17% will pay $1,954.10 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $51,737.88.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage fell 8 basis points from last week to 2.71%. Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.46%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on their home loan or refinance their existing mortgage. If you’re refinancing, know you may pay a slightly higher interest rate because of a new refinancing fee.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more higher than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.

In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

