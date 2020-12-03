Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: Dec. 3, 2020—Another Week, Another Record Low

Just weeks before the new year, mortgage rates are breaking records yet again. Mortgage rates on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to their lowest point for the 14th time this year, slipping to 2.71%.

The new record may be a bit of a surprise, as the bond market perked up on Tuesday following murmurs of fiscal relief. Treasury yields, which usually move in tandem with mortgage rates, rose slightly, but did not bring home loan rates with them.

With mortgages in high demand and the refinance share of mortgage applications up 102% year-over-year, lender profits are soaring, according to a recent report by the Mortgage Bankers Association. So there might be little incentive to raise interest rates while business is booming. This, coupled with an aggressive fiscal policy from the Federal Reserve, is what’s keeping a lid on rates.

“The Federal Reserve’s expected plans to continue their pace of mortgage-backed securities purchases is also likely to keep upward movements in mortgage rates in check,” says Matthew Speakman, an economist at Zillow. “Looking ahead, even with several key economic reports due to be released in the coming days—including the November jobs report—it appears that political, epidemiological and policy-driven developments will be the main drivers of mortgage rates in the near term.”

The Housing Market Lights the Way

Seemingly impervious to the slings and arrows of the battered economy brought on by the pandemic, the housing market continues to outperform last year.

Mortgages to buy a home were up 9% week-over-week, after adjusting for the Thanksgiving holiday, and were 28% higher than the same time last year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending Nov. 27, 2020.

The severe housing shortage has pushed the average purchase loan amount to $375,000, the highest level since MBA began its survey in 1990.

Despite record-low mortgage rates last week, refinance applications fell by 5%, but were up by 102% year-over-year.

“The sustained period of low mortgage rates continues to spark borrower demand, and the mortgage industry is poised for its strongest year in originations since 2003,” says Joel Kan, associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting for MBA. “The ongoing refinance wave has been beneficial to homeowners looking to lower their monthly payments during these challenging economic times brought forth by the pandemic.”

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed dropped one basis point to 2.71%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point. This time last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.68%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.71% will pay $1,218.38 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $138,615.60. That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $57,269.11 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage dropped two basis points last week to 2.26%. This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 3.14%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.26% will pay $1,966.65 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $53,997.26.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage fell 30 basis points to 2.86%, down from 3.16% last week. Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.39%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on their home loan or refinance their existing mortgage. If you’re refinancing, know you may pay a slightly higher interest rate because of a new refinancing fee.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more higher than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.

In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

