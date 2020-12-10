Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: Dec. 10, 2020—Rates Won’t Budge From Record Lows

Mortgage rates for both the 30-year and 15-year fixed mortgages remained unchanged this week, giving buyers and homeowners (who want to refinance) another shot at snagging the lowest rates on record.

The new adverse market refinance fee did nothing to slow down activity, as borrowers were keen on taking advantage of low rates. Last week’s ultra-low rates prompted a jump in the number of refinance applications, climbing 2% from the week prior and spiking 89% year-over-year, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending Dec. 4, 2020.

Government-backed Loans Led the Refinance Rise

More borrowers with government-backed mortgages (55.8%)—including FHA, VA and USDA loans—refinanced last week than homeowners with conventional loans (42.4%).

Of government-backed loans, FHA loans took first place (60.1%) in refinance application growth week-over-week, while VA loans had 53.4% more refinance applications compared with the previous week.

“The increase in refinance applications was driven by FHA and VA refinances, while conventional activity fell slightly. The ongoing refinance wave has continued through the fall, with activity last week up 89% from a year ago,” said Joel Kan, associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting at MBA.

Increased credit availability also has helped homeowners lock in lower interest rates. The latest Mortgage Credit Availability Index (MCAI), a report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) that analyzes data from Ellie Mae, a leading processor of mortgage applications, rose by 0.7% in November.

Although relatively small, the expansion in available credit is instrumental in helping homeowners, as well as homebuyers, access today’s low rates, especially since credit availability is down some 30% below pre-pandemic levels.

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed remained at 2.71%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point. This time last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.73%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.71% will pay $1,218.38 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $138,615.60. That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $60,324.36 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage also remained flat at 2.26%. This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 3.19%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.26% will pay $1,966.65 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $53,997.26.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage fell for the second consecutive week, this time dropping 7 basis points to 2.79%, down from 2.86% last week. Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.36%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on their home loan or refinance their existing mortgage. If you’re refinancing, know you may pay a slightly higher interest rate because of a new refinancing fee.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more higher than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.

In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

