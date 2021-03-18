Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: Buyers Undeterred As Rates Rise For 5th Week

Mortgage rates are on the rise again this week, putting additional pressure on housing affordability and locking out more homeowners from refinancing. Up 4 basis points from last week, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 3.09%.

This rise in rates comes on the back of a significant and unexpected dip in home construction in February, a major blow to the already lean inventory homebuyers are facing. According to the Commerce Department, new construction on single-family homes fell 10.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.421 million units last month.

The streak of bad weather in February and supply constraints are likely the two main causes of the construction slowdown. The Midwest and South saw the biggest drops in single-family construction—tumbling 19% combined, and they also experienced the worst weather and mass power outages in February.

Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae, says there’s reason to expect a comeback in construction over the coming months as the rate of permits has significantly outpaced the level of starts the past two months.

However, even with more construction underway, it still falls severely behind demand, which will likely have a dampening effect on the market.

“Robust construction activity is likely this year due to extremely tight inventories of existing homes for sale; however, homebuilders continue to face supply constraints, most notably labor, lumber and other materials,” Duncan says. “Additionally, the recent increase in interest rates and the waning effect of the Covid-19 disruption to homebuyers’ purchasing timelines is, in our view, likely to modestly cool demand for new homes following a near-term rebound.”

Would-be Homebuyers Drive Up Mortgage Application Numbers

Soaring home prices, intense competition, rising mortgage rates and a pandemic have not curbed homebuyer appetite.

Home purchase mortgage applications increased 3% last week from the prior week and are 5% higher than the same time last year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending March 12, 2021.

While homebuyers are facing even fewer options—newly listed homes are down 24% from last year, according to a recent Realtor.com report—this is a seller’s paradise.

Median listing prices were up 14.2% year-over-year, which is 31 straight weeks of price growth. Meanwhile, homes are selling an average of seven days quicker than they were last year.

Some real estate insiders speculate that the scarcity of homes is driving desire, causing people to bid well over the asking price even as rising mortgage rates shrink their buying power.

“As long as interest rates stay where they are, buying activity will continue to be strong,” says Robbie Breaux, real estate agent at the Robbie Breaux & Team agency in Lafayette, Louisiana. “Lafayette Parish is down 47% in inventory from this time last year and that’s driving up competition for housing.”

30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage inched up 4 basis points to 3.09%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This time last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.65%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.09% would pay $1,279.42 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan would be $160,591.32.

That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $33,465.01 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage climbed 2 basis points to 2.4%. This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 3.06%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.4% would pay $1,986.28 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan would be $57,529.71

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage moved up 2 basis points to 2.79%. Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.11%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on a new home loan or refinance their existing mortgage.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more higher than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.

In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

