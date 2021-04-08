Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: April 8, 2021—Rates Drop For First Time In 2 Months

The average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate home loan fell this week for the first time since late January, pausing—at least temporarily—the steady climb from record lows set during the first week of 2021.

Since the start of the year, the average mortgage interest rate has climbed nearly half a percentage point. That jump could potentially cost home buyers tens of thousands of dollars over the life of their loans.

That upward trend has had a marked impact on the number of people seeking mortgages on home purchases and for refinancing existing home loans. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said application volume on mortgage loans fell 5.1% for the week ending April 2 compared with the week prior. Refinancing activity fell 5% from the last week in March and was 20% lower than the same week one year ago.

“The return of rates to the highest level since last June contributed to a slowdown in applications for both purchases and refinances,” said Joel Kan, the MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. “The rapidly recovering economy and improving job market is generating sizeable home buying demand, but activity in recent weeks is constrained by quicker home-price growth and extremely low inventory.”

Home Listing Prices Set Another Record

Although mortgage shoppers received a brief reprieve this week, the housing market isn’t making their efforts to buy a home any easier.

In its review of March housing data, Realtor.com says the number of available homes for sale had declined by 52% since 2020, or roughly 534,000 fewer homes for sale on a given day in March 2021 compared with the same time last year. That lack of housing supply has helped drive up the national median listing price by 15.6% to $370,000.

The lack of available housing is most acute in southern metro areas like Jacksonville, Florida (-44.7% year-over-year), Oklahoma City (-42.6%) and Nashville (-39.7%), according to Realtor.com data.

What’s more, the homes that are for sale today are on the market for a shorter period of time than a year ago. This has fueled a surge in bidding wars. Homes for sale in March were on the market for six days less on average than the same time in 2020. The typical home now sells in 54 days. The decrease is even more profound in the 50 largest metro areas, where it takes 39 days on average to sell a home, down nine days compared to last March.

30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage fell 5 basis points to 3.13%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This time last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.33%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.13% would pay $1,285.94 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan would be $162,939.35

That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $11,838.45 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage fell 3 basis points this week to 2.42%. This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.77%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.45% would pay $1,989.09 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan would be $58,036.12.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage increased 8 basis points to 2.92%. Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.4%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on a new home loan or refinance their existing mortgage.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more higher than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.

In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

