Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: April 22, 2021—Mortgage Rates Fall To 2-Month Low

For the first time since early February, mortgage rates are falling, giving some borrowers another shot at sub-3% rates. The average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dropped 7 basis points to 2.97%.

The rate savings, however, won’t go far as median home prices skyrocketed by 17.2% in March, the highest annual pace on record. The median home price shot up to $329,100, according to the National Association of Realtors’ latest existing home sales report.

Home sellers are squeezing every penny of profit from their listings as houses are selling in just 18 days—another record-breaking statistic in today’s housing market.

The mix of lean inventory, eager buyers and towering home prices had a noticeable effect on sales across the country in March as they slipped 3.7% from the prior month. However, compared to this time last year, when the world was just beginning to grapple with unknowns from the Covid-19 pandemic, homes sales are up by 12.3%.

“The typical homes are seeing 75 to 125 showings and receiving more than three offers,” says Paul Ekstrom, Broker/Owner of Realty ONE Group in Andover, Minnesota. “Our inventory is like most in that the homes are sold before one even has a chance to do an open house. We’ve started putting houses on the market on Fridays and not presenting offers to sellers until Sunday nights so we have an opportunity for opens, which are attended by up to 200 people.”

Condo Sales—and Prices—Are Up

In a market where modest homes are fetching top-dollar prices, some buyers are turning to condos for a deal.

Both existing condominiums and co-ops saw a big boost in sales last month, jumping 29.1% from the same time last year. Condo prices were also up by 9.6% from the prior year, according to the NAR report. The median existing condo price was $289,000 in March.

For homebuyers on a budget or in expensive real estate markets like Seattle and Los Angeles, condos can be a gateway purchase to homeownership—especially since higher home prices mean bigger down payments, which is often the highest hurdle for first-time buyers to clear.

“Down-payment assistance programs can assist quite a bit, but the largest hindrance in costly markets is the purchase price,” says Tai Christensen, diversity, equity and inclusion officer at CBC Mortgage Agency in Saratoga Springs, Utah. “There’s nothing wrong with starting with a condo or townhome. Think of it as a destination: you can live there for a couple of years, sell and take those proceeds and buy a small house. A few years later, sell again and buy a bigger house.”

30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage dipped below 3% for the first time since the end of February to 2.97%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. Last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.33%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.97% would pay $1,259.96 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan would be $153,586.81.

That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $21,190.99 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage fell by 6 basis points this week to 2.29%. This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.86%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.29% would pay $1,970.85 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan would be $54,752.39.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage ticked up 3 basis points to 2.83%. Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.28%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on a new home loan or refinance their existing mortgage.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.

In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

