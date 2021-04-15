Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: April 15, 2021—Mortgage Rates Tumble Again

Homebuyers get a small, and perhaps, short-lived financial reprieve as mortgage rates experienced a noticeable drop this week. The average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage stumbled 9 basis points to 3.04%.

A drop in rates means more savings for buyers facing rising home prices and a fierce sellers’ market. The median listing price for single-family homes during the week ending April 10 jumped 18.7% from this time last year, marking 35 straight weeks of double-digit price growth, according to the latest data from Realtor.com.

Buyers have almost no leverage in today’s market where homes for sale continue to dwindle. Last week, buyers had a few more options as there was a 36% year-over-year increase in single-family listings, but inventory is still down by more than half of where it was last year.

“The housing market remains competitive, and while the new listings trend is an optimistic sign for hopeful buyers, they still face a challenging market,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “Fortunately, we are seeing more usual seasonal trends in the housing market this year, and that means we’ll likely see a big pick-up in the number of options for buyers as we move toward summer.”

Spring Buying Season Starts Off Slow

Despite increasing vaccinations and states rolling back restrictions for businesses, the housing market is still grappling with enormous problems, namely lack of inventory. Buyers are finding it tougher to find houses in their budgets, which is showing up in weekly housing numbers.

Mortgage applications to buy a home dropped 1% from the previous week, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending April 9.

“The third straight week of declining purchase activity is a sign that rising home prices and tight supply are constraining home sales—especially in the lower price tiers,” said Joel Kan, associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting at MBA. “Purchase applications were still above last year’s pandemic-impacted low point, but fell behind the level of activity seen the same week in 2019.”

The upside of strong demand for housing is that builders have expressed more confidence even as lumber prices skyrocket by more than 250% in the last year.

According to the latest National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI), builder confidence for newly-built single-family home construction ticked up one point to 83 in April.

This could signal more construction in the coming months. However, unless supply-side costs drop, new construction might be aimed toward higher-price points.

30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage slid 9 basis points to 3.04%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This time last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.31%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.04% would pay $1,271.29 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan would be $157,665.55.

That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $15,921.07 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage decreased by 7 basis points this week to 2.35%. This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.80%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.35% would pay $1,979.25 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan would be $56,265.63.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage saw the biggest drop, falling 12 basis points to 2.8%. Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.34%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on a new home loan or refinance their existing mortgage.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.

In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

