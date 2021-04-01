Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: April 1, 2021—Rate Hikes Take A Breather

Mortgage rates are at a standstill as we enter the second quarter of 2021. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage took a small 1 basis point step up this week to 3.18%, while average rates on both the 15-year fixed rate and 5/1 adjustable rate mortgages remained the same.

The steady rise in rates since early February is narrowing the group of homeowners who can save money by refinancing to levels not seen since this time last year. Today, about 11.1 million homeowners (with 720 credit scores and 80% loan-to-value ratios) can reduce their interest rate by 0.75%, with the average savings coming in at around $277, according to Black Knight, a data analytics company.

The New York metropolitan area has the largest share of refinance candidates at 713,000, followed by the Los Angeles metropolitan area (418,000) and the Chicago metropolitan area (413,000).

Mortgage Applications Decline Ahead of Spring Homebuying Season

In a buyer-hungry real estate market beset by barebones supply, it’s inevitable that fewer people will apply for home loans. If there’s no home to buy, then what’s the point of going through the sometimes arduous process of getting a mortgage? At least this is what the downward trend of mortgage applications tells us.

For the fourth consecutive week mortgage applications fell, dropping 2.2% last week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA)Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending March 26, 2021.

“Record-low inventory is pushing home-price growth at double the rate from a year ago, and even above the 10% growth rates seen in 2005,” says Joel Kan, associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting at MBA. “The housing market is in desperate need of more inventory to cool price growth and preserve affordability.”

Not surprisingly, homes are not lingering on the market. In Denver, a house for sale is on and off the market in a head-spinning 15 days, according to the latest report by Realtor.com. To put this in perspective, in 2019 homes stayed on the market for an average of 30 days. Austin, which has attracted transplants from both coasts, is not far behind with the median days on market at just 18.

With high demand comes jacked-up prices. In Austin, the median listing price is up 39.8% from this time last year. The Buffalo metro area is also experiencing a price boom, the median listing price is 28.3% higher year-over-year; likely due to the influx of New York City residents.

The Memphis, Miami and Denver metro areas saw a slight decrease in listing prices, with Memphis leading the pack at -1.40% year-over-year, bringing the median listing price to $240,000. Miami median listing prices fell by 1.2% ($403,000) and Denver took a 0.4% hit to median listing prices ($558,000).

“In many areas of the country, there are half as many available homes for sale than a year ago—and in some markets that number increases to less than one-third. For a buyer, that means if they had 10 homes in their price range to choose from last year, they have less than five, perhaps as few as three, available to them today,” says Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com.

30-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage inched up 1 basis point to 3.18%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This time last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.33%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.18% would pay $1,294.12 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan would be $165,883.63.

That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $8,894.17 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-year Fixed-rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage didn’t move this week, remaining at 2.45%. This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 2.82%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.45% would pay $1,993.31 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan would be $58,796.56.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage stayed flat this week at 2.84%. Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.4%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on a new home loan or refinance their existing mortgage.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more higher than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.

In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

