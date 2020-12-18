Today’s Mortgage Interest Rates: Another Record Smashed

Mortgage rates this week fell to their lowest levels on record for the 15th time in 2020. Rates for both the 30-year and 15-year fixed mortgages continued to slide—and where they eventually settle remains anyone’s guess.

The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 2.67%, dropping 4 basis points from last week, according to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey. The average 15-year mortgage rate fell 5 basis points to 2.21%. A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The rate drop follows the Federal Reserve’s pledge on Wednesday to continue to place downward pressure on interest rates through its securities-purchasing strategy.

The Fed aggressively began buying government-debt and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) early in the pandemic, which has helped keep mortgage rates low against a backdrop of economic uncertainty. The Fed plans to continue buying up to $80 billion per month in government Treasuries and some $40 billion in MBS until the economy regains its footing.

“These asset purchases help foster smooth market functioning and accommodative financial conditions, thereby supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses,” according to a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement.

New Home Construction Pace Slows

While economists try to figure out when the economy at large will begin to regain its footing—FOMC members predict the recovery likely will take several years—the housing market is furiously trying to keep up with supply and demand.

With a boost in new home construction starts in November, the shortage of housing inventory is getting some help. According to the Census Bureau’s latest monthly new residential construction report, housing starts were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.55 million, which is 12.8% higher than the same time last year.

However, the pace of construction activity has slowed month-over-month, up 1.2% in November compared with October’s 6.3% rise, which is a worrying sign as buyer demand has driven up home prices throughout the country.

After construction disruptions last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, homebuilders in recent months increased their pace in construction starts to catch up to strong demand, says Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae.

“However, this process is likely near its end as it takes on average about seven months to construct a new home,” Duncan says.

Construction is expected to ramp up again in the spring, which would give a much-needed boost to the undersupply of homes for sale.

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgages

The average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed fell to 2.67%, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This time last year, the 30-year fixed was 3.73%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.67% will pay $1,212.05 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $136,337.45. That same mortgage taken out a year ago would cost an additional $62,602.51 in interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgages

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage fell to 2.21%. This time last year, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 3.19%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 2.21% will pay $1,959.67 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included). The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be $52,740.94.

5/1 ARMs

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage didn’t change from last week, remaining at 2.79%. Last year, the 5/1 ARM was 3.37%.

ARMs are home loans that have an interest rate that fluctuates with the market. In the case of 5/1 ARMs, the first five years have a fixed rate and then switch to a variable rate after that. That means when the average rate rises or falls, so will your rate.

Traditionally, ARMs have lower interest rates than fixed-rate options, making them an attractive choice for borrowers who plan to sell before the fixed period expires.

What Low Rates Mean for Borrowers

Mortgage rates are at record lows, so this could be an opportune time for many folks who want to save money on a new home loan or refinance their existing mortgage.

Borrowers who want to get the lowest rate should make sure they have a credit score of at least 760. Lenders reserve their ultra-low rates for those with a strong credit profile, as this is a major indicator that borrowers are at low risk for late payments or default. In fact, borrowers with lower credit scores can be charged one percentage point or more higher than borrowers with very good or excellent scores.

Before you apply for a mortgage, check your credit score. Many banks and credit cards allow you to do this for free. One way you can improve your score relatively quickly is to pay down debt. You also can request credit for paying monthly bills on time, such as your internet or utility bills.

In addition to your credit score, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI. This is your total monthly debt divided by your gross monthly income. It’s basically a snapshot of how much you owe versus how much you earn. The lower your DTI, the better chances you have of getting a lower interest rate. Most lenders require a minimum DTI of 43% just to qualify for a mortgage or refinance.

Finally, studies have shown that people who shop around tend to get lower rates than those who get a mortgage from the first lender they talk to. Know what the current average interest rate is as well as what your credit score, income, debt and expenses are before you start applying. If lenders offer you a rate that’s higher than you expected, be sure to ask them why so you can begin improving those areas to qualify for a lower rate.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.