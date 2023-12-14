Today’s Market Outlook Symposium Covers Wide Ground

Today’s Market Outlook Symposium will offer investors critical information about the direction of the market. “It's been a great year for equity markets and a bounce-back one for fixed income,” said VettaFi’s Todd Rosenbluth.

However, the outlook for 2024 is going to be very different, with the Fed likely cutting rates. In addition, we could have the first spot bitcoin ETFs trading soon. I'm excited to hear from industry experts across the asset management industry,

Jeremy Siegel to Headline the Market Outlook Symposium

The symposium will open with a keynote from Jeremy Siegel. Bob Huebscher will interview the legendary economist, and the two will look at the accuracy of Siegel’s forecasts from last year, get his stock market predictions, and discuss the economy.

The Agenda for the Market Outlook Symposium

From there, the symposium will take a look at the overview for fixed income going into the new year. 2023 has seen better bond performance even amid hiked rates, and 2024 promises to be an unusual year that will require careful consideration.

Alternatives and duration risk will be next on the agenda. Following 2022, the importance of alternatives is heightened for many investors. For the next segment of the event, the symposium will look at equities. With the U.S. domination in equity performance ending in 2022, this will be an important topic. Municipal bonds will be the final topic, as investors are seeking to understand if they should focus on short-term, high yield, or more traditional investment-grade core strategies.

