Today’s Income Strategy Symposium Is Essential for Advisors

Today’s Income Strategy Symposium will cast a wide net. Advisors can attend this free symposium and earn CE credits. They will hear directly from experts and thought leaders. Accordingly, the symposium will cover a variety of income tools available for investors.

You’ll get insider information on traditional fixed income ETFs and mutual funds. The discussions will cover credit risk, how munis stack up versus Treasuries, and where active management makes sense. Equity-based income strategies will also be front and center, including the increasingly popular options-based ETFs.

Why Attending the Income Strategy Symposium Is Important

Income is increasingly important for investors. However, the current market environment is unusual. VettaFi Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth noted, “Most advisors have not seen an environment with the 10-year Treasury bond around 5% and lots of uncertainty. While there’s lots of fixed income ETFs to consider, there are also many equity income alternative funds.”

The Income Strategy Symposium is a quick and easy way to gain the expertise and knowledge you’ll need to navigate unusual markets. Thought leaders and experts from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanly, NEOS, Amplify, KraneShares, Capital Group, Vanguard, and more will be presenting.

Finding Certainty in Uncertain Times

With lots of question marks about where the economy is heading, advisors need to be able to understand and rapidly deploy strategies that can meet the moment. The symposium's lineup of thought leaders and its ability to drill deep on a wide range of topics can help advisors better serve their clients.

