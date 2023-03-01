Today’s HELOC Rates: March 1, 2023—Rates On 20-Year HELOCs Jump Up

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 7.80%, up 0.09% from last week, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.45%, down 12 basis points from last week.

HELOC Rates Today

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 7.45%, downa bit from 7.57% the previous week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.98%.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $155 per month during the 10-year draw period.

After the draw period, there is a repayment period during which time the interest rate may rise. HELOCs have variable interest rates, unlike home equity loans, which are taken out as a lump sum. They have repayment periods that can be equal to or different than the draw period. Generally, a HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period—a 10-year HELOC gives you 10 years to pay back the loan.

Generally, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period, but they can also repay their principal during that time if they wish.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.80% compared to 7.71% last week and 5.14%, the low over the past year.

At today’s interest rate of 7.80%, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $163 per month during the draw period.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 7.57%, while the 52-week low is 3.98%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 5.14%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a type of credit product called revolving credit, which refers to the way they allow borrowers to draw some money, pay it back and then draw more, as needed. That process can be repeated over the term of the line of credit, which is often 10 years.

In exchange for that flexibility, however, borrowers give up the certainty of a fixed interest rate. HELOC rates track the interest rates influenced by the Federal Reserve, which has recently started a multiyear rate-rising process.

That may make HELOCs less attractive than other products, such as home equity loans, which have fixed interest rates. In exchange for the certainty of the interest rate, home equity loans borrowers take out a set amount of money all at once and pay it back in regular installments.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

It’s most common to start your search for the best HELOC rate with the lender who holds your first mortgage since they know your home and credit profile already.

You can also look online for rates to compare lenders with your current mortgage lender prior to fully applying for a HELOC. You may want to complete online prequalification with a few lenders, which can give you a sense of the terms and rates they’re offering, as well as the fees they’ll charge.

Lenders set their HELOC rates based on something called the prime rate, which is what banks and other financial institutions use for creditworthy borrowers taking out loans and lines of credit. The prime rate is in turn based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

You can use the funds from a HELOC for all kinds of expenses, from home improvements to big-ticket items to education costs. But since the money borrowed via a HELOC is subject to a variable interest rate that may rise over time, there could be better ways to finance some purchases that come with fixed interest rates.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity refers to the amount you own—the appraised value of the property minus anything you owe to someone else, such as a mortgage lender.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, HELOC lenders will perform a credit check as part of your application, resulting in a temporary dent in your credit score. However, as long as you make repayments on time, you can recover quickly.

Don’t forget that a HELOC is secured by your home, meaning that failure to make timely repayments won’t just harm your credit score—it could mean you lose your home.

