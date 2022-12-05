Today’s HELOC Rates: December 5, 2022—Rates On 20-Year HELOCs Increase

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 7.82%, up 3 basis points from last week, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.75%, down 28 basis points from last week.

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) offers homeowners access to cash when they need it and requires that interest be paid only on what’s used, based on the appraised value of their homes.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 10-year HELOC averaged 5.75% this week. That’s down drastically from 6.03% last week and from 6.62%, the high over the past year.

At today’s interest rate of 5.75%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $120 per month during the 10-year draw period.

HELOCs have a set draw period, often 10 years, followed by a repayment period that can be equal or different than the draw period. During the repayment period, the interest rate may change. That’s different than with home equity loans, where amounts are disbursed all at once, but carry a fixed interest rate for the life of the loan.

Generally, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period, but they can also repay their principal during that time if they wish.

20-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.82%, up slightly from 7.79% last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At this rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $163 per month.

What Is a HELOC?

A home equity line of credit is a secured variable-interest-rate loan that uses your home as collateral. A HELOC lender will hold a lien on the home, or a second lien if you already have a mortgage. A secured loan is seen as less risky to the lender because there is an asset (your home in this case) that they can take over if you severely default on payments.

Since a HELOC provides a credit line and not a lump-sum payment like a traditional loan, borrowers can draw as much or as little money as they need and pay interest only on that amount. Any amount you borrow and repay can be borrowed again within certain periods. That makes HELOCs different from home equity loans, which are lump-sum disbursements paid back in set installments.

HELOCs can usually be for as much as 80% to 85% of the home’s value, and homeowners are generally able to tap the credit over a 10-year period. They typically pay it back over a 10-to 20-year period.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 5.75%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 3.96% and as high as 6.62%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 7.82%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

Though both tap into your home equity and are backed by your house or other property, HELOCs and home equity loans have some key differences.

A HELOC lets you draw money as you need it and pay interest only on what you borrow during the draw period (usually 10 or 20 years). You repay the entire balance and interest during the repayment period (usually 20 years). Home equity loans require homeowners to take their funds all at once and repay the balance with fixed monthly payments.

This can make a home equity loan a better option if you have an extensive project and need one-time funding. Home equity loans have fixed rates, while the rates on HELOCs are variable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

You can usually borrow as much as 80%-85% of the equity you have in your home with a HELOC. You’ll need an appraisal to determine the value.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Yes, you’ll likely see a small dent in your credit score after you apply for a HELOC because lenders perform a credit check to see if you’re a creditworthy borrower. But as long as you make repayments on time, your score should recover quickly.

Just keep in mind that HELOCs are secured by your property, which means that a failure to make timely repayments could put you at risk of losing your home.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity refers to the amount you own—the appraised value of the property minus anything you owe to someone else, such as a mortgage lender.

