Today’s HELOC Rates: December 12, 2022—Rates On 20-Year HELOCs Drop

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 7.78%, down 0.04% from last week, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.76%, up 1 basis points from last week.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 10-year HELOC is 5.76%, versus 5.75% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 3.96%.

At today’s rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $120 per month during the 10-year draw period.

HELOCs have a set draw period, often 10 years, followed by a repayment period that can be equal or different than the draw period. During the repayment period, the interest rate may change. That’s different than with home equity loans, where amounts are disbursed all at once, but carry a fixed interest rate for the life of the loan.

Borrowers usually pay only interest during the draw period. However, some borrowers may choose to always pay down the principal amount, too.

20-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 20-year HELOC averaged 7.78% this week. That’s down from 7.82% last week.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC will cost you $162 per month during the draw period.

HELOC Rate Insights

With the Federal Reserve raising its fed funds rate, borrowers may see HELOC rates move higher this year. Typically, HELOC rates move in step with rate increases by the Fed.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 5.76%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 3.96% and as high as 6.62%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 7.78%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are known as revolving credit. You can draw what you need against the line of credit, pay interest only on what you’ve used and then pay it back. HELOCs typically have terms that allow you to repeat that process over a 10-year period.

In contrast, a home equity loan is a lump-sum fixed amount that you borrow and pay it back in set installments.

The other major difference between HELOCs and home equity loans is that HELOCs have variable interest rates while home equity loans have fixed rates. That may make a home equity loan a better option for someone who has a particularly large project where they need one-time funding. A line of credit, however, may offer more flexibility because you can draw funds as needed; however, it could come at a higher interest cost down the road due to its variable interest rates.

Keep in mind that while HELOC rates may be lower than those on home equity loans now, the Fed is likely to raise interest rates several times over the next year or two, meaning repaying a HELOC will likely be more expensive in the future.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

It’s most common to start your search for the best HELOC rate with the lender who holds your first mortgage since they know your home and credit profile already.

You can also look online for rates to compare lenders with your current mortgage lender prior to fully applying for a HELOC. You may want to complete online prequalification with a few lenders, which can give you a sense of the terms and rates they’re offering, as well as the fees they’ll charge.

Lenders set their HELOC rates based on something called the prime rate, which is what banks and other financial institutions use for creditworthy borrowers taking out loans and lines of credit. The prime rate is in turn based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is HELOC interest tax deductible?

If you itemize deductions, you may be able to deduct interest costs if you use the proceeds of a HELOC for home improvements.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, HELOC lenders will perform a credit check as part of your application, resulting in a temporary dent in your credit score. However, as long as you make repayments on time, you can recover quickly.

Don’t forget that a HELOC is secured by your home, meaning that failure to make timely repayments won’t just harm your credit score—it could mean you lose your home.

What are some alternatives to HELOCs?

You can leverage the equity in your home with home equity loans, which differ from lines of credit in that they are taken out for a set amount and paid back on a regular basis with a fixed interest rate.

You may also consider a cash-out refinance, which involves refinancing your current mortgage into a smaller one, and pocketing the difference as cash.

