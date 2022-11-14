Today’s HELOC Rates: November 14, 2022—Rates On 20-Year HELOCs Drop

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a revolving loan that lets homeowners tap the equity in their home and use it as collateral.When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

According to Bankrate.com, the average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.64% and the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 6.84%.

What Are Current HELOC Rates?

10-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 10-year HELOC averaged 5.64% this week. That’s a slight spike from 5.50% the previous week and up from 2.55%, the lowest point over the last 52 weeks.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $118 per month during the 10-year draw period.

HELOCs have a set draw period, often 10 years, followed by a repayment period that can be equal or different than the draw period. During the repayment period, the interest rate may change. That’s different than with home equity loans, where amounts are disbursed all at once, but carry a fixed interest rate for the life of the loan.

Borrowers usually pay only interest during the draw period. However, some borrowers may choose to always pay down the principal amount, too.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week’s average interest rate for a 20-year HELOC is 6.84%, versus 7.31% last week. That compares to the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At this rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $143 per month.

What Is a HELOC?

A home equity line of credit is a secured variable-interest-rate loan that uses your home as collateral. A HELOC lender will hold a lien on the home, or a second lien if you already have a mortgage. A secured loan is seen as less risky to the lender because there is an asset (your home in this case) that they can take over if you severely default on payments.

Since a HELOC provides a credit line and not a lump-sum payment like a traditional loan, borrowers can draw as much or as little money as they need and pay interest only on that amount. Any amount you borrow and repay can be borrowed again within certain periods. That makes HELOCs different from home equity loans, which are lump-sum disbursements paid back in set installments.

HELOCs can usually be for as much as 80% to 85% of the home’s value, and homeowners are generally able to tap the credit over a 10-year period. They typically pay it back over a 10-to 20-year period.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 5.64%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 2.55% and as high as 6.62%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 6.84%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

Though both tap into your home equity and are backed by your house or other property, HELOCs and home equity loans have some key differences.

A HELOC lets you draw money as you need it and pay interest only on what you borrow during the draw period (usually 10 or 20 years). You repay the entire balance and interest during the repayment period (usually 20 years). Home equity loans require homeowners to take their funds all at once and repay the balance with fixed monthly payments.

This can make a home equity loan a better option if you have an extensive project and need one-time funding. Home equity loans have fixed rates, while the rates on HELOCs are variable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

You can generally borrow up to 80-85% of the equity you have in your home. Your lender will require an appraisal to determine the value.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Yes, you’ll likely see a small dent in your credit score after you apply for a HELOC because lenders perform a credit check to see if you’re a creditworthy borrower. But as long as you make repayments on time, your score should recover quickly.

Just keep in mind that HELOCs are secured by your property, which means that a failure to make timely repayments could put you at risk of losing your home.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity refers to the amount you own—the appraised value of the property minus anything you owe to someone else, such as a mortgage lender.

