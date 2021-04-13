Today's Futures Market Message: Keep Calm and Trade On

I have said many times in the past that traders are conditioned to overreact. Imagine sitting in a dealing room all day with your attention on just one thing, such as oil futures, a currency pair, stocks in a particular industry, or whatever. Any news story or data that impacts that one thing takes on exaggerated importance, so overreacting is normal and understandable. Sometimes, however, the market collectively can do the opposite. It can be the voice of reason and point to the fact that some news stories that sound scary when reported breathlessly by the media are, in fact, not that big of a deal.

We saw two of those instances this morning in the space of two and a half hours.

The first restrained response came at 7 AM, after the CDC and FDA released a joint statement calling for a pause in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Covid-19 vaccine. You might think that a stock market that has a recovery from the pandemic fully priced in at least at these levels would not receive that news well, but you would be wrong.

There was some initial selling, of course, but after falling around 0.5% in the first five minutes following the news, the S&P 500 E-Mini futures contract, ES, found a low and began to recover. If you read the actual statement rather than the headlines around the story, that should come as no surprise at all. What the CDC said was that there had been 6 total cases of a rare type of blood clot reported after people received the J&J vaccine, but it also pointed out in the opening sentence that more than 6.8 million doses had been administered in America. They also explained that the reason for pausing the vaccine was that they wanted the medical community to be on the lookout for this condition because treating it the same way as other blood clots actually makes the problem worse.

Of course, taking any vaccine off the market for a while is not a good thing. If nothing else, it will encourage conspiracy theorists and low information types who oppose vaccination, but those people were generally a lost cause long before this news broke. Beyond that, though, what the market recognized was that even without the J&J, vaccinations are proceeding quickly now, and the 70-80% goal that will enable a return to normality is in sight.

This was unfortunate for J&J and good for Moderna (MRNA) and others, but otherwise, ultimately a non-story in market terms.

At 8:30AM we got the much-anticipated CPI data for March, and there too the reaction was much less than you might expect if you saw only the headlines. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices overall rose 0.6% last month, higher than the 0.5% consensus estimate. In a market that has had the jitters about inflation recently, any beat of the expected number looks like a potential disaster, but this data set actually elicited a mildly positive response.

What the market has been concerned about is not inflation per se, but rather the Fed’s possible response to inflation. Basically, the March CPI report made it less likely that rate hikes would be considered soon. It can be frustrating for non-economists, but the Fed is concerned only with what is known as "core inflation" -- the prices of everything but food and energy. That makes no sense in a household, where food and energy prices account for such a large part of the budget, but because most food and energy are commodities and therefore volatile, they are not considered indicators of underlying price pressure.

The Fed’s target for core inflation has, for a long time, been 2%, so while this morning’s 1.6% annualized was a tick higher than estimated, it was actually a very reassuring number for traders. Not only is inflation not a problem in the Fed’s eyes, it is even too low, meaning that no rate hikers or reduced asset purchases are coming any time soon. Hence, this reaction in ES:

This morning was a classic example of why reading only headliners is dangerous. It is inadvisable in our daily lives, but potentially extremely expensive as a trader. Fortunately, this morning the market ignored the “Covid Vaccine Suspended Over Safety Concerns!” and “Prices Rise More than Expected!” headlines and, when all was said and done, returned to open roughly where we were before the news. Keep calm and trade on!

