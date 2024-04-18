Today’s Fixed Income Symposium to Provide Clarity

VettaFi's Fixed Income symposium is today. There's still time to register, for free, and the event promises to provide clarity in these uncertain times.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the fixed income marketplace, and advisors are seeking answers on what to do next," said VettaFi Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth. "Today’s Fixed Income symposium will bring in experts from leading mutual fund and ETF companies to share their wisdom.”

The Fixed Income Symposium Agenda Is Packed With Experts

The Fixed Income symposium has gathered some of the best and brightest fixed income thinkers. Goldman Sachs VP of Fixed Income Matthew Wrzesniewsky will be on hand. American Century's Jason Greenblath and Invesco's Justin Danfield will also be presenting.

Issuers like T. Rowe Price, Fidelity, and Dimensional will provide insight. Natixis Investment Managers, Aristotle Funds, Fort Washington Investment Advisors, and John Hancock Investment management will be sending thought leaders.

Panagram, TCW, Federated Hermes, and Riverfront will also be sending industry experts. PIMCO is sending Sonali Pier and Jason Duko. Capital Group's ETF Marketing Lead Emma Friend and Fixed Income Director Margaret Steinbach will also present a session.

An Agenda That Provides Insight

The symposium will kick things off with a session devoted to interest rates. As rate cuts seem less certain and clear than they were a few months ago, advisors need to make a plan for how they want to position their fixed income portfolios.

After the discussion on rates, the following session will deal with moving out of cash and into short-term bonds. Lots of investors are sitting in cash or equivalents. Accordingly, a short-term bond ETF could be a way to put investor money to work.

The third session will focus on securitized debt. This unique, interactive session will allow attendees to hear from experts and understand the opportunities and risks beyond Treasuries and corporate bonds.

It will be followed by a session titled, "Where to Take on Credit Risk." Accordingly, this session will help advisors plan out how much credit risk is worth taking on, and what areas make the most sense.

The Second Half

The second half of the symposium will start with a deep dive into multisector bond investing. Top money managers will provide guidance and help attendees understand how to invest for the second half of 2024.

No Fixed Income symposium would be complete without a deep dive on collateralized loan obligations and bank loans. CLOs and bank loans can help manage duration and provide competitive yields. This session will explore the risks and cover how the ETF structure can help.

Actively managed fixed income has had a moment recently, and this session will cover the benefits of actively managed ETFs as well as some of barriers advisors have experienced.

The symposium will conclude with a session covering where to invest in the second half of the year.

