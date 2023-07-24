Today’s Fixed Income Symposium Is the Event of the Summer

VettaFi’s Fixed Income Symposium kicks off today at 11:00 AM ET. Register here to sign up for the most important virtual event of the summer. Learn how you can set your portfolio up for fixed income success in this new rate environment. Get tools and tactics for dealing with a variety of possibilities. Want to understand how to play a continued elevated rate environment? Need to know what to do should rates ease next year?

The Fixed Income Symposium will cover it all, leaning on experts from throughout the industry to help investors find the fixed income plays that are right in front of them.

The speaker list is jaw-dropping in its depth and scope. Here are a few highlights:

Eric Balchunas

Eric Balchunas is an ETF analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, a unique research platform that provides context on industries, companies, economics, government, credit, ETFs, and litigation available on the Bloomberg Professional service at BI. He appears in a weekly on-air segment for Bloomberg TV and Radio called "Exchange-Traded Friday," wherein he discusses different ETFs and the way investors can use them. Balchunas holds a Bachelor's degree in journalism and environmental economics from Rutgers University.

Stephen Laipply

Stephen Laipply is the global co-head of iShares fixed income ETFs for BlackRock. His cross-functional team is responsible for supporting client engagement for both institutional and wealth investors, creating thought leadership on fixed income markets and fixed income ETFs, driving new product innovations, and partnering with index providers and fixed income broker/dealers.

Laipply has authored and co-authored articles on fixed income markets and investing that have been published in various academic journals and textbooks. Previously, Laipply was the head of U.S. iShares fixed income strategy and was a member of BlackRock's systematic fixed income product strategy team. Laipply earned a Bachelor's degree in finance from Miami University, and an MBA in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Hamilton Reiner

Hamilton Reiner, managing director, is a portfolio manager and head of U.S. equity derivatives at JPMorgan Asset Management. He has been managing U.S. equities and U.S. equity derivatives since 1987, at firms such as Barclays Capital, Lehman Brothers, and Deutsche Bank. He started his career at the options investing firm O'Connor and Associates, where he developed his passion for derivatives investing. Hamilton obtained a B.S.E. in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The Fixed Income Symposium Speaker List

Just having those three in one room would be impressive enough, but the symposium speaker list is more packed than that. The full list includes:

David Braun- PIMCO

Eric Balchunas- Bloomberg

Alexander Morris- F/m Investments, LLC

Joanna Gallegos- BondBloxx

David Hammer- PIMCO

Matthew Norton- AllianceBernstein

Cary Fitzgerald- J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Bryant Dieffenbacher- Franklin Templeton

Danielle Gilbert- Panagram Structured Asset Management

Francis Rodilosso- VanEck

Anmol Sinha- Capital Group

Troy Cates- NEOS

Stephen Laipply- BlackRock

Hamilton Reiner-J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Jason Greenblath- American Century Investments

Celso Munoz- Fidelity Investments

Paul Kim, CFA- Simplify

