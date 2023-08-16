Today’s CD Rates: August 16, 2023—Earn 5.20% And Up

Currently, the best interest rates on CDs (certificates of deposit) are as high as 5.20%. Rates vary by term and often fluctuate. Below, you’ll find a summary of how CD rates are leaning—plus a guide to the best rates across CDs of various lengths.

Highest CD Rates

Current 6-Month CD Rates

If you’d prefer a CD with a shorter term than one year, today’s best rate on a six-month CD is 5.60%. That’s unchanged from a week ago. The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.45%, up from 1.44% last week at this time.

APY provides a more accurate calculation of the yearly interest you’ll earn with a CD because it factors in compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest in the account.

Current 1-Year CD Rates

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a one-year CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 5.60%. If you discover a 12-month CD with a rate in that neighborhood, you’ve found a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was the same.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 1.70%, up from 1.69% a week ago.

Current 2-Year CD Rates

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 5.35% APY. The top rate last week at this time was a similar 5.35%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 1.57%. That’s the same as last week at this time.

Current 3-Year CD Rates

CDs with longer terms often have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked away for years.

Within the last week, the highest rate on a three-year CD has been 5.20%, so you’ll want to shop around for that rate or something near it.

Current 5-Year CD Rates

On a five-year CD, the highest rate today is 5.29%, the same as one week ago. APYs are averaging 1.53%, the same as this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

Are CDs a Good Deal?

CDs typically pay higher interest than other savings vehicles, even the best high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts. And while they may not offer the kind of enviable returns that are possible with stocks, CDs beat the more attention-getting investments in one regard: They’re one of the safest places to put your money.

Investors lost millions in the 2022 crypto crash, and putting your money into the stock market, real estate or gold and other commodities can be risky, too. But when you buy a certificate of deposit or credit union share certificate from a federally insured financial institution, you can sleep easily with the knowledge that your investment is protected.

The FDIC provides you with up to $250,000 in coverage in the event the bank issuing your CD ever fails. For share certificates purchased from federal credit unions and most state-chartered credit unions, the NCUA insures your money up to the same limit.

Compare CD Rates By Banks

CD rates are rarely the exact same between any two banks, so you should comparison shop when looking for a new account. You may decide to stick with your current bank because it’s convenient or join a new bank to take advantage of higher rates. To find the right CD, look at the specific term you’re interested in with a few different banks.

For the sake of comparison, Discover Bank CD Rates currently range from , Bank of America CD Rates currently range from and Marcus By Goldman Sachs CD Rates currently range from .

Methodology

Curinos determines the average rates for certificates of deposit (CDs) by focusing on specific CDs and excluding others. Certain types, such as promotional offers, relationship-based rates, private, youth, senior, student/minor, affinity, bump-up, no-penalty, callable, variable, step-up, auto transfer, club, gifts, grandfathered, internet-only and IRA CDs are not considered in the calculation.

