Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start Tuesday trading with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are collaboration agreements, merger plans, earnings, public share offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock is rocketing more than 54% with heavy trading after announcing a product development platform agreement.
- LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) shares are soaring over 46% after revealing share repurchase data.
- Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAF) stock is surging close to 43% as it moves forward with merger plans.
- Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares are gaining more than 26% after announcing an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement.
- Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) stock is increasing over 22% alongside a strong fourth-quarter earnings report.
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares are climbing more than 19% with insider buying.
- Invo Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock is rising over 19% after announcing a share exchange agreement.
- Mobiv Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOBV) shares are jumping more than 14% on Tuesday morning.
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock is getting an over 12% boost without any clear news.
- Artivion (NYSE:AORT) shares are up more than 11% on Tuesday.
10 Top Losers
- Reliance Global (NASDAQ:RELI) stock is plummeting over 39% after announcing a proposed public share offering.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares are diving nearly 25% alongside Phase 3 study results.
- Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) stock is tumbling more than 23% on a convertible bond sale.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares are taking an almost 21% beating on Tuesday.
- Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) stock is dropping close to 20% after a roughly 74% rally yesterday.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares are sliding nearly 19% after announcing a clinical trial delay.
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock is decreasing over 18% on a delisting notice.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares are falling more than 13% after a rally yesterday.
- Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) stock is slipping almost 13% on Tuesday morning.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% on Tuesday.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
