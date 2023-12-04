Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s time to start of the trading week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!

Moving stocks this morning are new agreements, a delisting and more.

Let’s dive into that news down below!

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) stock is rocketing more than 174% after announcing a merger plan with Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK). WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) shares are soaring over 162% after signing a five-year license agreement. Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BETS) stock is surging more than 95% alongside heavy pre-market trading. Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares are gaining over 24% as it prepares for a share consolidation. Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock is rising more than 23% on Monday morning. Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares are increasing over 23% with strong early morning trading. Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) stock is climbing more than 21% as it continues a Friday rally. TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) shares are heading over 19% higher with increased trading activity this morning. Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) stock is jumping more than 19% alongside insider buying. Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares are up over 19% on Monday morning.

10 Top Losers

