Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, investor! The week is almost done but we’re not slacking as we check out the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Earnings reports, an investor conference, one company going private, and more are behind the biggest stock movements this morning.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) stock is rocketing nearly 51% as it continues a rally that started earlier this week.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares are soaring more than 19% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock is surging over 14% following a dip on Thursday.
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares are gaining more than 11% on news of it resubmitting its Biologics License Application for teplizumab.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) stock is rising over 11% on news the company will be leaving the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares are climbing more than 10% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) stock is getting an over 9% boost after announcing plans to focus on the berry industry.
- New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) shares are jumping more than 9% on no clear news this morning.
- Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock is increasing over 9% after falling on Thursday.
- Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares are up almost 9% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock is diving more than 14% following the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares are dropping over 10% in pre-market trading today.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock is falling more than 10% with the release of its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Indonesia Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:INDO) shares are retreating over 8% after shares rallied Thursday on oil well news.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock is decreasing more than 8% in trading this morning.
- TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) shares are heading over 7% lower, which continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Aptorum (NASDAQ:APM) stock is slipping more than 6% after retail traders pumped it up a couple of days ago.
- DouYu (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares are declining over 6% after announcing plans to go private yesterday.
- Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) stock is dipping more than 6% as shares continue to drop from a rally last week.
- MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% after participating in the B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference yesterday.
