Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
Happy Friday, trader! We’re starting off the day with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for today!
Source: f11photo/Shutterstock.com
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, Covid-19 updates, new regulations in China, and more!
Let’s get right into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) stock is rocketing more than 39% with the release of its fiscal Q3 2022 earnings report.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares are gaining over 16% following positive Covid-19 viral load reduction news earlier this week.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock is soaring more than 13% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) shares are rising over 12% on heavy pre-market trading.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock is surging more than 10% on no clear news this morning.
- Melco Resorts and Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares are climbing over 10% on news of casino regulation changes in Macau.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock is increasing more than 10% on extra interest from retail traders today.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares are getting a roughly 9% boost on news of BVF Partners increasing its stake in the company to 12.21%.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock is jumping over 8% after dipping yesterday on its fiscal Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares are up more than 8% without any news from the company today.
10 Top Losers
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock is falling over 8% as it continues a downward trend following yesterday’s Covid-19 vaccine news.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares are dropping about 8% after a rally on Thursday.
- MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) stock is heading more than 7% lower following a rally yesterday on preliminary Q4 2021 results.
- OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) shares are decreasing over 6% as shares continue a downward trend for this week.
- PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) stock is declining more than 6% despite a lack of pre-market news.
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) shares are sitting roughly 6% lower following a spike in price late in trading yesterday.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock is slipping over 5% after announcing Thursday plans to expand its pipeline with an acquisition.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares are retreating more than 5% after a social media rally yesterday.
- Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) stock is dipping over 5%, which continues negative movement since the start of the year.
- Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 5% after posting estimated Q4 2021 results and cutting its dividend.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
The post Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday appeared first on InvestorPlace.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.