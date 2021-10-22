Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
Happy Friday, trader! The week’s almost done and we’re starting off the final day of it with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers!
Source: Shutterstock
Stocks are on the move today for a variety of reasons. Among those is earnings reports, connections to former President Donald Trump, and more.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock is rocketing nearly 234% on incredibly heavy pre-market trading with some 40 million shares on the move.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares are soaring close to 85% as investors on social media pump the penny stock.
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) stock is surging more than 51% as the SPAC continues to rally on a Trump media deal.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) shares are climbing over 24% as investors discuss possible connections to former President Trump.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock is increasing more than 13% on what appears to be a short-squeeze of the stock.
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) shares are gaining over 10% after announcing an update to its private placement plans.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock is jumping more than 9% after making its public debut yesterday.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares are getting an over 7% boost following news of a new distribution agreement.
- ReNew Energy (NASDAQ:RNW) stock is rising more than 7% on no clear news this morning.
- Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) shares are up over 6% despite a lack of news during pre-market trading.
10 Top Losers
- Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) stock is plummeting more than 50% after reporting interim results from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares are diving over 20% after releasing Q3 2021 earnings.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock is taking a more than 17% beating following the release of its earnings report for the third quarter of 2021.
- China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares are falling over 15% after rallying yesterday.
- Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) stock is dipping more than 15% after a rally Thursday on U.S. Department of Energy news.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares are slipping over 14%, which continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) stock is dropping more than 12% after rallying on Thursday.
- Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) shares are retreating over 11% after running higher earlier this week.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock is decreasing almost 11% after rallying on Thursday.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares close out the pre-market stock movers down more than 10% following the release of its most recent earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
The post Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday appeared first on InvestorPlace.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.