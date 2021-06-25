Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
Good morning, investor! We’re back at it again with another look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday as the perfect way to close out the week. Earnings, clinical trials, and more have the markets moving today.
Let’s get right into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) stock is rocketing more than 76% higher today after releasing results for its fiscal first quarter of 2021.
- Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) shares are rising over 29% higher this morning after going public yesterday.
- Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC) stock is soaring more than 16% after revealing an update to its merger plans with Faraday Future.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares are heading nearly 12% higher with the release of its fiscal Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock is increasing over 11% after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares are getting a more than 8% boost as meme traders continue to rally the shares ahead of merger plans.
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock is jumping over 7% after announcing an extended relationship with SweePay.
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares are climbing roughly 7% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) stock is recovering more than 6% after a fall yesterday.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares are up over 6% today.
10 Top Losers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is retreating almost 14% after a strong rally yesterday.
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares are falling more than 9% after announcing pricing for a public offering of its stock.
- Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) stock is dropping roughly 6% on no apparent news.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares are decreasing over 4% after a Phase 3 study didn’t meet its primary endpoint.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock is pulling back more than 4% after rallying on Thursday.
- Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) shares are dipping over 4% after jumping yesterday on clinical trial results.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock is declining more than 4% after a rally yesterday.
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) shares are heading 4% lower after revealing its most recent earnings results.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock was down over 3% this morning.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down more than 3% after revealing a proposed public stock offering.
