Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning! It’s the final day of trading for the week and we’re kicking it off right with a look at the pre-market stock movers for Friday!
But before we get into that. Take a couple of minutes to check out what happened to the market yesterday. You can find Sara’s Thursday breakdown at this link.
Now, let’s get to those Friday pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- CAI International (NYSE:CAI) stock is soaring nearly 45% higher on news that it will be acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital.
- Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) shares are climbing more than 27% after releasing data from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock is recovering over 18% after falling yesterday.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares are sitting more than 15% higher on news of its first disease treatment patent.
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock is bouncing back over 13% after falling on poor novel coronavirus vaccine news.
- Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares are rising more than 11% due to confirmation from the SEC for its merger with Cytocom.
- GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) stock is jumping close to 10% on news that its CEO bought back roughly 167,000 shares.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares are getting an 8% boost in pre-market trading.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) stock is gaining over 7% after shares dropped yesterday.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares are up more than 6% after dipping on Thursday.
10 Top Losers
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) stock is diving more than 55% this morning after cutting its financial forecasts.
- Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) shares are taking a 30% beating after the Board placed the company’s CEO on leave.
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock is falling over 26% after revealing an increase to a previously-announced bought deal offering.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares are dropping more than 14% after announcing the pricing of a public stock offering.
- Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) stock is decreasing over 11% after revealing a public stock offering in the U.S. and Canada.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares are seeing a more than 10% decline after rallying yesterday on a merger news update.
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) stock is losing 9% of its value with its most recent news being an SEC filing declared effective.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares are retreating almost 8% after rallying on Thursday.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock is dipping 7% this morning.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list as the stock experiences heavy volatility lately.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
