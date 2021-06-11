Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
Good morning, investors! We’re approaching the end of trading for the week but we’ve got one more day of market coverage to bring you. Of course, we’re starting that off with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday.
Now onto the biggest pre-market stock movers for the day!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) stock continues to soar more than 83% after presenting at the LD Micro Invitational XI on Wednesday.
- Gbs (NASDAQ:GBS) shares are climbing close to 48% despite a lack of news from the company today.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock is heading over 42% higher after releasing positive data from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares are also getting a roughly 42% boost thanks to recent study results.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock is seeing gains of more than 32% as it plans to present at the International Liver Congress 2021 this month.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares are still heading higher with the stock up over 26% this morning.
- Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) stock is up nearly 21% today.
- Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares are increasing more than 14% on new study data.
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock is seeing shares rise about 14% in pre-market trading.
- Gabelli Equity Trust, Inc. Rights 7/14/2021 (NYSE:GABR) shares are up over 13%.
10 Top Losers
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) stock is retreating almost 55% after a rally yesterday and the company is unaware of what’s behind the volatility.
- Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares are pulling back more than 21% after jumping in price Thursday.
- CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) stock is taking an over 18% beating with the only recent news being about a special dividend for investors.
- Clough Global Opportunities Fund Rights (NYSE:GLOR) shares are falling 16% after running higher yesterday.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) stock is declining over 14% after gaining yesterday on patent news.
- Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) shares were also among those rising yesterday but the shares are down 14% in pre-market trading today.
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) stock is down close to 13% this morning.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares were down roughly 13% after the release of clinical study results.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock is decreasing over 12% after Reddit targeted for a short squeeze yesterday.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares are down more than 9% after gaining yesterday on merger news.
