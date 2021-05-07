Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
Good morning and get ready to take a break and unwind over the weekend. But don’t take off the suit and tie just yet! There’s still got one more busy day of trading to get through and we’re here to help with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday.
Now that you’re all caught up, let’s look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday below.
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock is soaring almost 33% after reporting earnings for the first quarter of 2021.
- iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) shares are heading over 30% higher following an update on its coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is rising more than 20% this morning on earnings results for Q1 2021.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock is getting a 14% boost after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares are up almost 10% in pre-market trading.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock is also sitting nearly 10% higher.
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares are increasing more than 8% following positive coverage of its covid vaccine.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares are up 8% after its CEO bought $1.7 million worth of the company’s stock.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is jumping almost 8% after the release of its Q1 2021 earnings report.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock is up over 7% after releasing its Q1 earnings report for 2021.
10 Top Losers
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) is taking a more than 22% beating after revealing one of its pivotal trials didn’t meet its primary endpoint.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is falling over 17% following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares are dropping more than 13% after the release of its current earnings report.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock is retreating over 11% after rallying yesterday on a Phase 1 study update.
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) shares are decreasing almost 11% after the release of its Q1 2021 earnings report.
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) stock is settling back down this morning with an almost 8% dive after gaining on clinical study news Thursday.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) is dipping more than 9% this morning on no apparent news.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) stock continues a fall that started yesterday after announcing a development agreement with shares down over 8% this morning.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) isn’t doing so hot with shares down more than 7% after releasing its Q1 2021 earnings report.
- Mudrick Capital (NASDAQ:MUDS) closes out the list with the pre-market stock movers list with shares down more than 6%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
