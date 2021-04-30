InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Good morning and welcome to the final stretch of the week for investors before a couple of days away from the stock market! Let’s start off the end of the week off right with another great day of trading as we look over the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday.

Source: f11photo/Shutterstock.com

But before we jump into that, we need to slow down for just a few minutes. It’s always important to make sure we know what the most important stories from the day before were before we look at pre-market stock movers. Luckily, Sarah has us covered with her wrap-up for Thursday.

With that taken care of, now we can jump into the pre-market stock movers for Friday below.

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers

10 Top Losers

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.