Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning and welcome to the final stretch of the week for investors before a couple of days away from the stock market! Let’s start off the end of the week off right with another great day of trading as we look over the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday.
But before we jump into that, we need to slow down for just a few minutes. It’s always important to make sure we know what the most important stories from the day before were before we look at pre-market stock movers. Luckily, Sarah has us covered with her wrap-up for Thursday.
With that taken care of, now we can jump into the pre-market stock movers for Friday below.
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) starts off the list with shares soaring over 24% on strategic change news that includes the introduction of a quarterly dividend.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock is rising more than 18% after the company was notified that it isn’t meeting compliance standards for the Nasdaq Exchange.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) is recovering roughly 17% from a dive yesterday on news of an upsized public offering.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) is heading more than 8% higher after announcing it will be a sponsor for four special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares are up over 8% this morning.
- Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) is up nearly 6% as it prepares to release earnings next week.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock is rising more than 5% following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Comstock Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) shares are up over 4%.
- Bank of Montreal MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Exp 8 Jan 2038 (NYSEARCA:FNGD) stock is up more than 4%.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock is getting a roughly 4.5% boost this morning on news it will present at the World Vaccine Congress Washington next week.
10 Top Losers
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is taking a 20% hit this morning following the release of its Q1 earnings report.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock is falling nearly 19% after announcing a three-month extension to the review period for one of its drugs.
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares are diving more than 12% this morning after releasing earnings results for Q1 2021.
- Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) is retreating 10% after a rallying sent it higher earlier this week.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is dropping close to 8% after releasing its fiscal Q2 2021 earnings report.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is down more than 7% after releasing its Q1 2021 earnings after-hours yesterday.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) continues to fall this week with shares losing over 7% after releasing earnings on Wednesday.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock is down close to 7% after announcing a Q1 earnings call will take place on May 12.
- Wisekey International Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) is also down about 7% after releasing earnings results for 2020.
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) closes out the pre-market stock movers list with shares down more than 6% after the release of its most recent earnings report.
