Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning, investor! It’s the final day of trading this week and we’re starting it off with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
News moving stocks this morning include a major collaboration, crypto and NFT plans, public stock offerings, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) stock is rocketing about 36% higher on news of a collaboration with Merck (NYSE:MRK)
- OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) shares are surging more than 23% despite a lack of news.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is soaring over 22% after announcing Amazon DSP integration to expand advertising solutions.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares are gaining more than 18% after falling yesterday alongside the crypto crash.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock is climbing over 17% higher on reports it plans to get into the crypto and NFT game.
- China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) shares are increasing more than 12% on no clear news.
- FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) stock is rising over 8% without any recent news to speak of.
- Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) shares are jumping more than 8% as shares recover from a dip yesterday.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) stock is getting an 8% boost as shares climb back from an after-hours dip on Thursday.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares are up nearly 7% after posting its December operational update.
10 Top Losers
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock is plummeting over 43% after revealing pricing for its public stock offering.
- China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares are diving more than 16% following a rally yesterday.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock is taking a close to 9% beating after rallying yesterday on patent news.
- AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) shares are falling over 9% following an underwritten public offering and reverse stock split.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock is dropping more than 9% after seeing major gains on Thursday.
- Dogness (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares are decreasing 9%, which continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Fathom Digital (NYSE:FATH) stock is declining almost 9% as shares continue a drop that started in December after its SPAC merger.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares are dipping over 6% after jumping yesterday on an agreement with The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXTW) stock is slipping more than 6% with recent pre-clinical data moving the shares.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% as the stock pulls back from a Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation rally earlier this week.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
