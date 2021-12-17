Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
Good morning, investor! We’re in the home stretch of the week as we tackle the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning is new analyst coverage, deals, earnings, public offerings, SEC filings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) stock is rocketing more than 44% after entering into a licensing deal with Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY).
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares are rising over 20% after Oppenheimer initiated coverage of the stock.
- Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) stock is surging more than 18% on reports that it may be in talks to be acquired by Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares are soaring over 15% after announcing details from its special meeting of shareholders.
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) stock is climbing more than 15% as shares recover from a recent fall linked to Omicron.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares are gaining over 9% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock is jumping more than 9% on no apparent news.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares are increasing nearly 9% ahead of its earnings report on Monday.
- China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) stock is getting an over 8% boost in pre-market trading today.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares are up more than 6% after the Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended linzagolix for approval.
10 Top Losers
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock is diving over 24% after announcing a public offering of its shares.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) shares are taking a roughly 21% beating after releasing an SEC filing detailing its miss of payment on senior notes that was due Thursday.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock is dropping more than 10% on a report that China plans to ban brokers from offering offshore trades to mainland users.
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are pulling back over 8% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Jupai (NYSE:JP) stock is falling more than 8% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares are retreating over 8% after rising yesterday on truck order news.
- Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) stock is decreasing more than 8% this morning.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares are slipping over 7% due to the same China regulator news at Up Fintech.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock is dipping more than 7% following its IPO yesterday.
- KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6%.
