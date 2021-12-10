Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
Good morning, investor! It’s the last day of the trading week and we’re starting it with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Stocks are on the move this morning thanks to earnings reports, product releases, clinical trial data, SEC filings, and more.
Let’s get right into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock is soaring more than 32% as it continues to rally from new product launches and heavy trading this morning.
- Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) shares are climbing over 30% on positive data from a Phase 0 clinical trial for treating early breast cancer.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock is surging nearly 29% as shares continue to rally from a price prediction earlier this week.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares are sitting more than 26% higher after SEC filings reveal its president and CEO, as well as its CFO sold shares.
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock is increasing close to 20% after winning a $500 million Department of Defense contract.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares are gaining over 11%, which continues growth yesterday from revenue expectations.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) stock is rising more than 11% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares are getting an over 11% boost with the release of its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings report.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock is jumping more than 10%, continuing an upward trend for the week.
- MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) shares are up over 10% after reporting progress in cultured stake production earlier in the week.
10 Top Losers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock is plummeting 35% after announcing a proposed underwritten public offering.
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock is taking a more than 30% beating on news of its CEO resigning.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares are diving over 18% following the release of its fiscal Q4 2021 earnings report.
- AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock is dropping more than 15% as it pulls back from positive movement throughout the week.
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares are falling over 10% with the release of its Q3 2021 earnings report.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) stock is slipping more than 9% after announcing a partnership and patent application acceptance yesterday.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ:IINN) shares are decreasing nearly 9% after rallying on strategic partnership news Thursday.
- Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) stock is dipping just about 9% after a rally on merger news yesterday.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares are declining roughly 7% after running higher on Thursday.
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% on no apparent news today.
